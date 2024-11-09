Typhoon Yagi leaves 141 dead, 59 missing in Vietnam’s northern region

HANOI: As of Wednesday morning, Typhoon Yagi and the consequent landslides and floods had left 141 dead and 59 missing in Vietnam’s northern region, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced, reported Xinhua.

Among the fatalities, 29 were from Cao Bang Province, 45 from Lao Cai Province and 37 from Yen Bai Province.

Local authorities of Tuyen Quang province confirmed on Tuesday night that the dyke of Lo River running through Quyet Thang commune has broken due to rising river water, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Flood levels on the Red River in the capital Hanoi have surpassed warning level two out of three levels and is forecast to reach the highest level on Wednesday at noon, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on early Wednesday.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on Wednesday morning issued a warning over extremely high water levels on Thao River and quickly rising floods on several others. The centre has warned against extremely high flood water on rivers in the north.

There is a high risk of flooding in low-lying riverside areas in the northern localities, while flash floods and landslides are forecast in the mountainous areas, said the centre.