Ukraine, Russia report renewed air attacks

MOSCOW: Ukrainian and Russian authorities both reported air attacks on their respective territories on Sunday, according to German news agency (dpa).

Kyiv came under overnight attack from what were believed to be Iskander-K cruise missiles, Serhii Popko, the military commander of the Ukrainian capital, reported. The city’s air defences had successfully intercepted the missiles, and there had been no reports of injuries or damage, he said.

Vassili Golubev, governor of Russia’s Rostov region, which borders Ukraine, reported that parts of an intercepted drone had fallen on a fuel depot, causing a fire in a diesel tank.

Rostov lies directly to the east of Ukraine and came under repeated drone attack overnight. An oil storage depot in the region was severely damaged at the start of the month.

The governor of the Kursk region invaded by Ukrainian forces earlier this month, Alexei Smirnov, reported near-constant air-raid alarms. Repair crews were in action following damage to energy infrastructure, he said.

Ukrainian forces are in control of dozens of settlements in the region to the northeast of Ukraine. Russian military bloggers reported that Ukrainian forces were seeking to improve their positions, but that the attacks had been repulsed.

They reported that the Ukrainians were using US-made HIMARS rockets and drones.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Kursk offensive, which began on Aug 6, was going to plan. Ukrainian forces had improved their positions and were continuing their advance, he said.

Ukraine’s unprecedented ground offensive in the Kursk area comes amid Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion, which was launched in February 2022. Kyiv is seeking to force Moscow into negotiations to end the war. - Bernama, dpa