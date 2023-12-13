UN General Assembly adopts resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

WASHINGTON: The United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted a draft resolution Tuesday demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The non-binding resolution, presented by Egypt with the support of nearly 100 countries passed with 153 votes in favour as the 193-member General Assembly gathered for an emergency special session on Palestine.

Ten countries, including the United States (US), Israel and Austria, voted against the resolution, while 23 countries including the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Italy and Ukraine abstained from voting.

In addition to demanding a ceasefire, the resolution expressed grave concern over the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

It also emphasised that the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations “must be protected” following international humanitarian law while demanding all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, notably concerning the protection of civilians.

The draft resolution also demanded the “immediate and unconditional release” of all hostages as well as ensuring humanitarian access.

In the resolution, a reference was made to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the resolutions regarding the question of Palestine.

In October, the General Assembly voted in favour of a draft resolution calling for “an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities” with 121 countries in favour and 14 countries against -- including the US -- and 44 abstaining.

UN General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they carry political weight. - Bernama, Anadolu