NEW YORK: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that 90 percent of people in the Gaza Strip have been displaced since October 2023.

“Many of them are children, ” Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) quoted UNICEF posting on X.

“Places where people are being forced to move lack basic necessities and safety,” the post read.

“UNICEF continues to call for an end to all hostilities and a lasting ceasefire.” - Bernama, WAFA