Unilever recalls Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks due to plastic and metal contamination concerns

BRITISH consumer goods giant, Unilever, has issued a recall for its Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks (3 x 100 ml) due to fears of plastic and metal contamination, according to PopCulture.com.

The recall comes after the UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) had flagged these treats as “unsafe to eat”.

These particular ice cream boxes were sold in the United Kingdom and Ireland, bearing batch codes L3338, L3339, L3340, L3341, and L3342, with a Best Before date of 12/2025.

Although no illnesses have been reported thus far, the recall was initiated due to outdated labels failing to disclose allergen information.

This incident follows a recent ice cream recall in the United States by Belgian Yummies, stemming from undeclared allergens in various flavours of Ice Cream Sandwiches and Gelato, including Vanilla, Chocolate, Raspberry, Salted Caramel, Key Lime, Peanut Butter, and more.

Consumers allergic to wheat, soy, eggs, coconut, or peanuts are advised to avoid these products, as consumption could lead to severe allergic reactions.

Retailers in UK have been notified of the recall and will display notices in-store, providing guidance to consumers who may have purchased the affected products, as per directives from food safety authorities.

So far, there has been no reported distribution of the affected products in Malaysia.