  1. World

US billionaire investor Charlie Munger dies at 99

Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, attends the annual Berkshire shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 3, 2019. Munger died on November 28, 2023, at the age of 99, according to US media reports/BERNAMAPixCharlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, attends the annual Berkshire shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 3, 2019. Munger died on November 28, 2023, at the age of 99, according to US media reports/BERNAMAPix

LOS ANGELES: American billionaire investor Charlie Munger has died at age 99, according to a press release from Berkshire Hathaway on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, peacefully died Tuesday morning at a hospital in California, said the release.

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation,“ said Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, an American multinational conglomerate holding company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. -Bernama

Clickable Image
Clickable Image
Clickable Image