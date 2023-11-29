US military aircraft with 8 aboard crashes off Japan

TOKYO: A US Osprey military transport aircraft carrying eight people crashed off Japan's southwestern island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture on Wednesday, local media reported.

The incident happened at around 2.47 pm local time (0547 GMT), Xinhua quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying, citing the Japan Coast Guard.

A spokesperson for the coast guard said it had no further details of the crash including the safety of those onboard.

Patrol boats and aircraft have been sent to search the area. -Bernama