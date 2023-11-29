  1. World

US military aircraft with 8 aboard crashes off Japan

This file photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows a US Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft landing during a joint exercise with Japanese Self Defense Forces members at the Higashifuji training area in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture/AFPPixThis file photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows a US Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft landing during a joint exercise with Japanese Self Defense Forces members at the Higashifuji training area in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture/AFPPix

TOKYO: A US Osprey military transport aircraft carrying eight people crashed off Japan's southwestern island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture on Wednesday, local media reported.

The incident happened at around 2.47 pm local time (0547 GMT), Xinhua quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying, citing the Japan Coast Guard.

A spokesperson for the coast guard said it had no further details of the crash including the safety of those onboard.

Patrol boats and aircraft have been sent to search the area. -Bernama

Clickable Image
Clickable Image
Clickable Image