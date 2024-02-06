We’re looking for complete ceasefire agreement: Hamas official

TEHRAN: A senior leader of the Palestinian group Hamas calls the general framework mentioned in a joint statement by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States on the Gaza ceasefire positive but says Palestinians are looking for a complete agreement.

According to Islamic republic news agency (IRNA), citing Palestinian Samaa news agency, Osama Hamdan on Saturday night referred to US President Joe Biden’s speech, saying it contained positive ideas, but he added that Hamas wants the matter to crystallise within the framework of a comprehensive agreement that will fulfill wishes of Palestinians.

He rejected the idea of the presence of Israeli forces in Gaza in any potential deal, saying “in no way can it be accepted that the occupying forces stay in Gaza or manage the Rafah crossing”.

Hamdan clarified that the Palestinian Interior Ministry managed the Rafah crossing before the war and will continue to do so after the war ends.

He said that Qatar and Egypt’s efforts are aimed at establishing a ceasefire but said “this cannot be achieved by just hoping”.

Hamdan emphasised that Palestinians are looking for a complete halt to the war, the withdrawal of the occupying forces from Gaza, flow of aid and the reconstruction of the besieged territory.

The statement came after Biden claimed on Friday evening that the Zionist regime has presented a new three-stage proposal for establishing a ceasefire and exchange of prisoners and asked the parties not to miss this opportunity.

The proposal, that according to the US president, also includes the reconstruction of Gaza.

According to the proposed plan, a six-week ceasefire will be established first, during which, Hamas and the Zionist regime will negotiate to find a way to end the war. However, if the negotiations last more than six weeks, the temporary ceasefire will be extended until a final agreement is reached.

Biden claimed that the first of this 3-stage plan has been handed over to Hamas, which includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of the Zionist regime’s soldiers from populated areas in Gaza, the release of some captives, the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and increase in humanitarian aid, according to IRNA.

On Saturday night, Zionist media outlets also quoted informed sources as saying that the regime has agreed to negotiate, with the first phase of agreement will include the release of female captives, the elderly, the wounded, and female soldiers held in Gaza.

According to IRNA, citing the Palestinian media, the second phase will see the complete stoppage of war and the release of Zionist men, soldiers and other injured people from Gaza.

But Israeli sources, as cited by media, said the Zionist regime reserves the right to resume the war if Hamas violates the terms of the agreement.

More than seven months have passed since Israel invaded the Gaza Strip but has failed to achieve its intended goals rather it has been isolated internationally due to genocide and massacre of innocent Palestinians.

The Zionist regime has also failed to reach a consensus on a number of ceasefire proposals put forth by Egypt, Qatar and Hamas over the last several months. The regime had been accused of trying to buy time to destroy the Gaza Strip completely and annihilate its population.

Recently, the Zionist occupation forces also attacked the over-crowded border city of Rafah despite an international outcry and in defiance of a ruling by the International Court of Justice.

Score of more deaths in Rafah has pushed the number of martyrs in Gaza since October 7 to over 36,400 and more than 82,000 others have been injured.- Bernama, IRNA