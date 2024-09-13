WHO approves first mpox vaccine for global use

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Friday the approval of the MVA-BN vaccine, developed by Bavarian Nordic A/S, as the first-ever mpox vaccine to be added to its prequalification list, reported Xinhua.

This prequalification approval is expected to greatly improve access to the vaccine in regions facing urgent outbreaks, especially in Africa, aiding efforts to reduce transmission and control the spread of the disease.

“This first prequalification of a vaccine against mpox is an important step in our fight against the disease, both in the context of the current outbreaks in Africa, and in the future,“ WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He stressed the need to scale up vaccine procurement and distribution to ensure equitable access for those most at risk.

The vaccine is administered in two doses, four weeks apart, for adults aged 18 and over.

The prequalification decision will accelerate procurement by international agencies and speed up national regulatory approvals, according to WHO Assistant Director-General Yukiko Nakatani.

Current data indicate that the vaccine is 76 per cent effective after a single dose and 82 per cent effective after two doses. WHO emphasised the need for continued data collection on the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

- Bernama, Xinhua