Who is ‘Barbecue’ - Haiti’s most-feared gang leader?

On March 2, armed groups stormed Haiti’s largest prison after a gang leader called on criminal groups to unite and overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henry. 12 people were found dead and it also allowed 3,600 inmates to escape.

Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier has claimed responsibility for attacks.

But who is Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier?

The 47-year-old former police officer of the Haitian National Police force now heads an alliance of gangs, the G9 Family and Allies, which controls many of the slums and streets of Port-au-Prince.

The G9 alliance made headlines after they took control of Haiti’s main fuel port following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.

He was removed from the police force for his alleged ties to a number of horrific crimes, including the slaughter in the La Saline slums where 71 people were killed, seven women were raped, and 400 homes were burned down.

But the interesting ‘Barbecue’ nickname doesn’t come from a reputation for burning people alive, instead it comes from his mother’s roadside fried chicken joint, as reported by Financial Times.

Now, he has announced that “if Henry doesn’t the resign and if the international community continues to support him”, they will be heading straight for a civil war that will lead to genocide.

The Prime Minister has attempted to return to Haiti but could not land in the Haitian capital because its international airport was closed as soldiers repelled attempts by gunmen to seize it.

