Woman attacked by wolves in French safari park

PARIS: A woman has been attacked and seriously injured by several wolves in the well-known safari park of Thoiry to the west of Paris, reported German news agency (dpa).

The incident took place on Sunday morning when the woman is said to have entered the animal enclosure of the safari zone while jogging for an as yet unexplained reason, the daily newspaper Le Parisien and others reported. Only motorists are allowed there; pedestrians are prohibited in the enclosure.

The Thoiry Safari Park, around 50 kilometres from the French capital, is one of the oldest in France. It covers 150 hectares and has around 1,500 animals and around 100 species.

The victim lived in a lodge in the park. The woman’s life was not in danger, and the keepers quickly came to her aid, the television channel BFMTV reported, citing the zoo. - Bernama, dpa