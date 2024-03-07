Woman swallowed by python in South Sulawesi

JAKARTA: A woman was swallowed by a six-metre python in Luwu district, South Sulawesi, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred while the victim, identified only as Suriaty, 30, was walking along a footpath towards her brother’s house in Siteba village in the sub-district of West Walenrang to collect medicine for her sick child.

Village’s secretary Iyang told tvOnenews portal that the victim’s journey took a fatal turn when she was attacked a python.

“Her husband traced her footsteps and discovered scattered belongings like sandals, a bag, and trousers along the roadside.

“Nearby, a python was found with a visibly swollen belly. The husband urgently sought help from the locals to neutralise the snake and recover the victim’s remains,” Iyang was quoted as saying.

Suriaty, known as a dedicated housewife and farmer, leaves behind five young children.