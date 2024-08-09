ACCA committed to driving sustainability in finance, accounting professions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has affirmed that it is committed to driving sustainability in the finance and accounting professions.

The assurance was disclosed at its 88th Anniversary Gala Dinner here on Friday.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who attended the dinner, said the accounting profession plays a role in raising environmental, social and governance (ESG) awareness.

“You could, for example, alert your SME manufacturing clients to consider the i-ESG framework as a first step towards their sustainability disclosure. This is particularly important if the SMEs are part of the supply chain of an ESG-compliant multinational, or if the SMEs export directly to ESG-sensitive countries and would like to ensure continued market access.”

The gala night underscored ACCA’s commitment to driving sustainability in the finance and accounting professions.

ACCA chief executive Helen Brand highlighted the evolving landscape of finance, stating ACCA’s role in equipping its members with the skills needed to thrive in a world focused on sustainable business practices.

“Sustainability is no longer a fringe concern; it tops corporate and government agendas globally.”

Brand said ACCA pioneered the way of assessing value and continues to lead on the issue.

“We are excited to announce the upcoming launch of our Professional Diploma in Sustainability. This qualification will equip accountants with the necessary knowledge and skills to be leaders in this critical area,” she added.

Brand reflected on the journey of ACCA in Malaysia, which began in 1936. “Malaysia is the cradle of our global family. Our global growth can be traced back to our small beginning here 88 years ago.”

She said Malaysia has the second-highest ACCA membership globally. “This success has fuelled our worldwide growth, with ACCA now supporting a diverse community of over 252,500 members and 526,000 future members across 180 countries,” she added.