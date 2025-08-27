Affin Group to double its credit card receivables from RM500 million to RM1 billion

KUALA LUMPUR: Affin Group expects to double its credit card receivables from RM500 million to RM1 billion within the next six to 12 months driven by its new partnership with Marriott International Malaysia and Visit Malaysia 2026.

President & Group CEO Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah said yesterday the lender is banking on stronger spending from its affluent clients tied to travel, hospitality and lifestyle privileges for Visit Malaysia 2026.

“Our ending net receivables today are about half a billion. We want to double that to a billion in the shortest possible time.

“The plan was, if not by this year’s end, by the middle of next year,” he told a press conference after the signing ceremony.

Wan Razly added that Affin’s private banking business has been its fastest-growing segment, with assets under management reaching RM20 billion across about 2,500 clients.

“These are largely affluent clients at the upper end of the M40 bracket, and they demand experiences beyond products with elements of curation, customisation and personalisation.”

The partnership will deliver travel and lifestyle privileges to Affin customers and cardholders, particularly its Affin Invikta and Affin Divinitium private banking clientele.

Wan Razly said it will connect Affin customers to 58 Marriott Bonvoy Hotels & Resorts in Malaysia, featuring over 20 brands.

“Through this year-long collaboration, Affin customers will get curated stay packages at participating Marriott properties in Malaysia, along with dining privileges, F&B savings and wedding packages.”

Customers who join Marriott Bonvoy or use their Affin cards at Marriott Bonvoy hotels across Malaysia unlock exclusive campaigns, curated around the pillars of travel, culinary discovery, and wellness.

In addition, for its corporate clientele, the promotion offers exclusive rates for meeting rooms and ballrooms, for access to both leisure and business travel experiences.

Marriott International Malaysia market vice-president George Varughese said the collaboration enables the group to extend the Marriott Bonvoy Hotels & Resorts experience to a broader base of Malaysian customers.

“The outlook is very positive, travel is growing, and Malaysia will be another catalyst for that growth.

“We see strong numbers and opportunities here.

“We are also proud to be a strategic partner with Tourism Malaysia for Visit Malaysia 2026,” he added.