AI-driven identity security solutions offer companies competitive edge: SailPoint

PETALING JAYA: Artificial intelligence-driven identity security solutions are becoming a transformative force, providing companies with a significant competitive edge in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

SailPoint Asean managing director Eric Kong said the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) lies in safeguarding sensitive data, streamlining operations and enhancing productivity.

“In our latest Horizons report, we found that organisations with mature identity security practices are twice as likely to adopt AI-powered identity solutions. This adoption is not just about staying secure but also about achieving greater operational efficiency and scalability,” he told SunBiz.

Kong explained that AI-powered identity solutions leverage cutting-edge technologies like machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) to address identity security challenges effectively.

“AI and ML enable real-time risk scoring, anomaly detection, and the automation of complex workflows, such as user entitlements creation and role descriptions. These advancements make identity management more proactive and less resource-intensive,” he said.

One of the standout advantages of these solutions, Kong noted, is their ability to manage the growing diversity of identities within corporate ecosystems.

“Businesses now deal not only with workforce identities but also non-human identities such as bots, IoT devices, and third-party contractors.

“The attack surface is expanding. AI solutions help organisations secure all identity types comprehensively, ensuring no weak links are left exposed,” he added.

Kong highlighted how AI-driven identity security supports a holistic approach to cybersecurity. In today’s environment, where employees access critical data from anywhere using any device, identity has become ‘the new perimeter’.

“Identity security is no longer a standalone function. It must integrate seamlessly with network security, data protection, and endpoint security to create a unified framework,” he explained.

Beyond enhanced security, he pointed out that companies adopting these technologies often improve employee experiences through simplified access controls and self-service capabilities.

“When security becomes seamless for employees, it not only protects the organisation but also boosts productivity and morale,” he said.

Kong acknowledged the challenges of implementing AI-driven identity security such as initial costs and the need for skilled personnel. Despite these hurdles, he argued the investment is worthwhile.

“Cyber insurance premiums are increasingly tied to the robustness of identity security measures.

“Organisations that adopt AI-powered solutions are better positioned to negotiate favorable terms and demonstrate their resilience,” he noted.

As the threat landscape continues to evolve, he expects AI’s role in identity security to grow further, with innovations like generative AI refining these solutions.

“Generative-AI is already powering natural language searches and user-friendly interfaces, making complex tasks easier for IT teams,” he said.

Kong stressed that embracing AI-driven identity security is no longer optional for businesses aiming to remain competitive in the digital age.

“Cybersecurity is a team sport, and with AI as an integral player, organisations can fortify their defences while driving operational excellence. Businesses that prioritise these solutions today are likely to lead tomorrow’s competitive landscape,” he said.