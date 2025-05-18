AI lacks nuanced judgment, humans still irreplaceable: Experts

CYBERJAYA: Artificial Intelligence (AI) lacks critical thinking and nuanced judgment, thus making humans irreplaceable in the workforce, according to industry experts.

BlackBerry Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence technical training senior manager Jaclyn Sim explained that while AI is capable of taking over repetitive tasks, it lacks the creative and analytical abilities that are unique to humans.

“Think of AI as just another human that can work 24/7. However, what we want AI to help us with are repetitive tasks, the things we do every day that are the same. We as humans want to do something more creative, more analytical.

“Human judgment remains crucial, particularly in areas where AI-generated content could be inappropriate or misleading ... human oversight is still very much needed as this is what humans do best,” she said as a panellist on a forum titled “The Future of Connectivity: Advancing Digital Inclusion Through Transformative Technologies” here on Saturday.

The forum was organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in conjunction with World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2025.

Sim also noted that the proliferation of AI technologies introduces new risks, thereby increasing the demand for cybersecurity professionals.

“When it comes to AI, everyone connects to every information, be it good or bad. That is why cybersecurity is now more important than ever to ensure the information is not polluted or something others shouldn’t see,” she said.

MCMC deputy managing director Datuk Zurkarnain Mohd Yasin, another panellist at the forum, echoed Sim’s views, saying that AI should be seen as a facilitator rather than a replacement.

“AI is just a product. It efficiently assembles information. But AI cannot innovate, only humans can. This is why we need more innovators in cybersecurity because threat actors are constantly evolving,” he said.

Zurkarnain stressed that while AI can assist in predictive analysis, human intelligence is still needed to guide and prompt AI systems effectively.

“AI needs to be prompted. So that innovation, that critical thinking, is still human. What we need now are new skill sets and high-level thinking,” he said.

Highlighting a recent incident involving an AI-generated version of the Jalur Gemilang, Zurkarnain underscored the importance of human oversight in ensuring the accuracy and appropriateness of AI outputs. “It’s not only about cybersecurity but also about verifying the output that AI delivers. You still need humans to check whether it is correct,” he said.

Both Sim and Zurkarnain expressed a similar view that rather than posing a threat to employment, AI presents an opportunity for the Malaysian workforce to upskill and adapt to the changing technological landscape. – Bernama