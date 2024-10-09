AIA Public Takaful declares record surplus distribution of RM70.7 million

PETALING JAYA: AIA Public Takaful Bhd has declared a surplus distribution of RM70.7 million for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2023, benefitting about 467,000 of its certificate holders.

The surplus, arising from the Participants’ Risk Fund (PRF), represents a 63% increase from the previous year and is the highest surplus amount distributed to AIA Public Takaful customers since the company’s establishment more than a decade ago.

CEO Elmie Aman Najas shared, “I’m pleased to announce that we’ve reached a significant milestone by declaring the highest surplus since our first distribution in 2014. This achievement is a testament to our solid financial management, strong investment performance and our ability to thrive in a challenging and dynamic market environment.”

Elmie said the surplus distribution reflected the unique value of takaful where benefits extend beyond claimants, with non-claimants receiving their fair and proportionate share of the surplus.

“Non-claimant customers benefit from this surplus as a direct result of their consistency in maintaining their contributions and keeping their certificates active. This outcome demonstrates the value of fostering positive financial behaviours among customers which contributes to greater financial security and shared benefits for everyone within our takaful community,” he said.

For the financial year ended 2023, more than 10,000 customers had opted to channel their surplus totalling RM2.2 million to AIA Public Takaful’s Penyala Harapan Charity Fund.

Elmie said their contributions to the Penyala Harapan Charity Fund will make a lasting impact and bolster charitable efforts aimed at supporting and improving the lives of the underprivileged across the country.