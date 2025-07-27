AirAsia to start two direct services to Pontianak, West Kalimantan, on Sept 12

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Malaysia will launch two direct routes connecting Kuala Lumpur and Kuching to Pontianak, the capital city of West Kalimantan, Indonesia, starting Sept 12.

This expansion comes in the wake of the launch of the Kuala Lumpur-Palembang route earlier this month and the upcoming Kuala Lumpur-Semarang service in September. With the introduction of Pontianak, AirAsia Malaysia will operate to a total of 17 destinations in Indonesia through 223 weekly flights between the two countries, solidifying its position as the airline with the widest network serving Indonesia.

The launch of these new routes strengthens regional connectivity and supports both government targets, including Malaysia’s goal to attract 4.3 million Indonesian tourists in 2025 and Sarawak’s target of five million visitor arrivals by year-end. It also aims to contribute to Indonesia’s national target of 16 million international arrivals with Malaysia remaining one of its top source markets.

The new routes were unveiled during Sarawak Travel Fair organised by the Sarawak Tourism Board in Pontianak, which was held over the weekend.