New ASF outbreak hits pig farm in Tasek Gelugor, Penang

KEPALA BATAS: The Penang Department of Veterinary Services (JPVPP) has confirmed a new case of African Swine Fever (ASF) at a pig farm in Kampung Selamat, Tasek Gelugor, raising the total number of infected farms in the area to four.

JPVPP director Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab stated that lab tests confirmed the latest infection but assured the outbreak remains under control.

“JPVPP is actively conducting further investigations and collecting additional samples from the relevant farms.

So far, the spread of the disease is under control, with only one more farm having tested positive,“ she said.

She added that farms in Kampung Selamat, Seberang Perai Selatan, and Barat Daya remain ASF-free, with no significant increase in infected pigs.

The announcement was made during the state-level Farmers, Breeders, and Fishermen’s Day opening ceremony at the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute.

To date, 1,083 pigs have been culled at two infected farms, with carcasses buried on-site.

Culling operations for the remaining two farms will begin soon.

“The culling process follows strict procedures on certified land.

Disposal for the other farms will be on government-owned land in Seberang Perai Utara,“ Saira Banu explained.

She warned pig traders and farmers against sharing transport lorries to slaughterhouses to prevent cross-contamination.

The total pig population across the four farms is estimated at 6,000.

Earlier reports confirmed ASF in three Kampung Selamat farms, with two experiencing high mortality rates. – Bernama