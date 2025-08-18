AirAsia X again named Best International Airline of the Year at Australian Aviation Awards

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia X (AAX) has once again clinched the Best International Airline of the Year title at the Australian Aviation Awards 2025, marking its second consecutive win and reaffirming its strong and growing presence in the Australian market.

The honour, presented at a gala ceremony in Sydney last Friday, recognises AAX’s continued excellence in delivering affordable, reliable and accessible international air travel for Australians, while steadily expanding its footprint across key markets.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the market, AAX is increasing services during the peak travel period between December 2025 and January 2026 by adding three additional weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to both Melbourne and Sydney, bringing each route to 14 weekly services. With this boost, AAX will operate double daily flights to both cities, its highest frequency to date, offering even greater convenience and choice for travellers.

Complementing AAX’s offering, three other airlines under the AirAsia brand also operate direct flights to Australia from Darwin, Adelaide and Perth, strengthening the group’s regional presence and its commitment to delivering low-cost, high-value connectivity across the country.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this award for the second year running. Australia is where our story began, and it remains one of our most important markets. In the last ten years, we have flown more than 10 million guests between Australia and Malaysia, with the majority of them being Australian travellers, a true reflection of the strong local support for our brand.

“This recognition further fuels our commitment to grow our footprint in Australia and continue delivering unbeatable value and service. We are here for the long haul, and we would like to thank all our Australian guests for choosing to fly with us, and the judges for placing their trust in what we do.”

Australian Aviation editor Adam Thorn said: “AirAsia X continues to set the benchmark for international low-cost medium-haul travel. The judges were once again impressed by the airline’s strong passenger performance, strategic route development, and commitment to innovation and sustainability. This back-to-back recognition underscores AirAsia X’s leadership in the international low-cost sector and its commitment to making travel more accessible for Australians.”

The Australian Aviation Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across the aviation sector through a comprehensive judging process that evaluates growth, leadership, innovation, and contributions to the industry.