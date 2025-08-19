NSFC coach Nidzam Jamil praises FA Cup win but demands improvement

NEGERI Sembilan FC head coach Mohd Nidzam Jamil welcomed their emphatic 5-0 win against PDRM FC in the FA Cup Round of 16 but insisted his team must improve.

He described the result as a positive step but warned against complacency.

“This is just the beginning. We still have a long way to go, with many things to fix. But it is a good result.”

He expressed confidence that the team would grow stronger with time.

Speaking after the match at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Nidzam urged his players to maintain consistency.

“I am not fully satisfied; what happened on the pitch and the result we achieved are two different things. I feel we still need to play much better in the future.”

Looking ahead to their Super League clash against Selangor FC, he acknowledged several areas needing refinement.

PDRM head coach Eddy Gapil admitted his team struggled after a first-half red card disrupted their momentum. - Bernama