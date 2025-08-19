New EAIC: Focus on action, strengthen enforcement integrity

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has embarked on a comprehensive transformation, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving as a firm, transparent, and trusted independent oversight body.

On Aug 8, the EAIC underwent a rebranding exercise, unveiling a new logo inspired by the eye and claw of a tiger — symbolising a commitment to reform from within, a process initiated in 2024.

This transformation is more than just a change in logo or visual identity; it represents a paradigm shift in the increasingly challenging and complex landscape of public integrity.

Upholding the principle that ‘Institutional Reform Requires the Courage to Change’, EAIC Chairman Tan Sri Dr. Ismail Bakar said the change is not merely a visual rebranding, but a strategic move to strengthen the commission’s oversight function, enabling greater focus and responsiveness in addressing the nation’s enforcement challenges.

HIGH-PROFILE INVESTIGATIONS, TANGIBLE RESULTS

Since 2024, the EAIC has implemented various initiatives to strengthen the effectiveness of oversight in the enforcement sector, including the establishment of special task forces to investigate high-profile cases.

According to Ismail, these cases include the illegal disposal of electrical and electronic waste (e-waste) in Port Klang, Selangor, and Segamat, Johor, as well as issues of abuse of power in the issuance of medical visas.

He said the task force, chaired directly by an EAIC commissioner, reflects the commission’s highest commitment and dedication to resolving matters of public interest in a transparent and thorough manner.

“These efforts are not merely about identifying existing systemic weaknesses, but also producing recommendations for improvements, which are now being closely monitored to ensure their implementation delivers real impact.

“The successful exposure of illegal e-waste dumping is concrete proof of the EAIC’s effective monitoring in combating activities that not only threaten environmental sustainability but also endanger public health,” he told Bernama.

The task force was also established to identify the causes of and preventive measures for deaths in custody, underscoring the EAIC’s serious commitment to human rights and institutional accountability.

“These initiatives are not merely reactive; they trigger comprehensive reforms to on-the-ground procedures, cultivate a culture of integrity, and strengthen public confidence in the nation’s enforcement system,” he said.

INTEGRITY REFORM THROUGH EVIDENCE-BASED STUDIES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

According to Ismail, the EAIC has also conducted comprehensive studies on the operational effectiveness of key agencies, including the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF), the Immigration Department, and the Department of Labour.

“The findings from our studies on the MMEA and DOF were presented at the Special Cabinet Committee on National Governance (JKKTN) meeting, demonstrating that the EAIC’s findings are not only taken seriously by the government but are also recognised as important input in the formulation of policies, strengthening of governance, and improvement of operational procedures for these agencies.

“This acceptance proves that the EAIC’s evidence-based and field-reality-driven research approach can directly contribute to the national enforcement agency reform agenda,” he said.

He added that EAIC recommendations are beginning to influence public policy, including in matters concerning migrant labour, cross-border enforcement, and wildlife conflicts.

“The Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) has been advised to establish an integrated monitoring mechanism for handling complaints involving foreign workers, as well as to improve enforcement SOPs related to visa abuse.

“EAIC is also actively involved in supporting the efforts of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (PERHILITAN) to strengthen integrity in operations related to illegal hunting and the smuggling of exotic animals,” he said.

This, Ismail stressed, is proof that the EAIC is no longer a “toothless tiger” but has become a catalyst for systemic improvements at the national level.

TRAFFIC LIGHT SYSTEM AND COMPLAINT MANAGEMENT TRANSFORMATION

The EAIC has also introduced the ‘Traffic Light’ system — a monitoring mechanism that assesses the progress of complaint investigations in real time through a colour-coded status, from the point of receipt to resolution, said Ismail.

“This not only enables early detection of delays but also fosters a culture of proactive monitoring that encourages each investigating officer to consistently maintain optimal performance.

“As a result, the complaint resolution rate soared to 99 per cent in 2024 — an outstanding achievement that reflects EAIC’s efficiency, transparency, and accountability in delivering justice to the people,” he said.

He added that the EAIC continues to streamline its complaint system by increasing accessible reporting channels, improving the investigation review process, and making reporting more systematic.

“The Complaints Assessment Committee (MJPA) has also been rebranded as a strategic step to strengthen accountability and leadership in complaint management,” he noted.

Under this initiative, the role of commissioners as meeting chairpersons has been enhanced through a rotational chairmanship system, ensuring that each meeting receives direct attention and input from EAIC’s top leadership,” he said.

Additionally, he explained, the investigation standard operating procedures (SOP) have been reviewed, including the introduction of an ‘attendance notice’ to replace conventional summons letters — a change aimed at improving communication and expediting follow-up actions.

“These reforms are designed to modernise the investigation management process while ensuring convenience and comfort for all parties involved. This is proof that the EAIC is not only a governance watchdog for enforcement agencies but also a facilitator that successfully engages directly with the community,” he said.

According to him, this integrated approach positions the EAIC as a leading example of effective and competitive institutional reform.

FIRMNESS IN FOLLOW-UP ACTIONS

Ismail also said that in certain cases where agencies fail to act on disciplinary recommendations, the matter will be brought directly to the attention of the Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) and the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) to ensure transparency and accountability at the highest level.

“The KSN has mandated that the Demerit Performance Evaluation (DEEP) system be applied to department heads who fail to act on EAIC’s recommendations regarding their subordinates involved in misconduct.

“To ensure consistent follow-up, the EAIC has established a periodic reporting system for enforcement agencies on the status of recommendation implementation and investigation outcomes,” he said.

He added that the EAIC also conducts regular follow-up monitoring, which includes feedback sessions with the agencies concerned to assess the effectiveness of recommendation implementation.

“A significant example is action against several enforcement officers for whom disciplinary measures were recommended but delayed without reasonable cause. The EAIC issued formal reminder notices to the relevant department heads and reported the non-compliance to the ministry level,” he said.

In line with this, Ismail said the EAIC is considering adopting a ‘name and escalate’ principle — identifying agencies that fail to act and reporting the matter to higher authorities, including the Cabinet, the Public Service Department (JPA), and the Special Select Committee on Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption.

“The EAIC is also focusing efforts on standardising integrity guidelines and auditing mechanisms for complaint management and internal governance. Reforms also include proposals to make EAIC recommendations mandatory through legislative amendments,” he said.

The EAIC is also strengthening cooperation with other regulatory bodies to establish a more integrated cross-agency monitoring system, in addition to implementing regular reporting and follow-up mechanisms involving feedback sessions with enforcement agencies.

“A notable example is the EAIC issuing formal reminder notices to department heads and reporting to the ministry level cases of non-compliance involving enforcement officers for whom disciplinary action was recommended but delayed without reasonable justification,” he said.

On efforts to enhance cross-agency accountability, Ismail said the EAIC has also proposed that reporting and monitoring of recommendation implementation be aligned with the public sector KPI system.

“This includes introducing an early warning system and fixed timelines for administrative or disciplinary action by the agencies involved,” he explained.

CPI SPECIAL TASK FORCE: EAIC’S NATIONAL ROLE

Culminating its series of reform initiatives, the appointment of the EAIC as the Lead Chair of the Enforcement Focus Group under the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) Special Task Force — chaired by the KSN — marks the highest recognition of its credibility and commitment in advancing the national integrity agenda.

According to Ismail, this role aligns with the nation’s aspiration to achieve the CPI2033 target — ranking among the world’s top 25 countries in terms of integrity and anti-corruption perception.

In line with this responsibility, the EAIC is carrying out phased strategic coordination with various enforcement agencies, guided by international benchmarks and best practices.

“The main focus is strengthening regulatory mechanisms, governance, and integrity within the enforcement system, as these elements are among the critical domains considered in CPI scoring by Transparency International.

As of 2024, Malaysia recorded a CPI score of 50, ranking 57th out of 180 countries — the same position as the previous year,” he said, adding that a gradual increase of at least two points annually is needed to meet the 2033 target.

In this regard, the EAIC is committed to leading systemic reforms that can directly contribute to improving the score and global perception of integrity within the nation’s enforcement sector.

Highlighting EAIC’s strong performance, Ismail said that internally, the commission obtained a 2024 Clean Audit Certificate from the National Audit Department — an important recognition of its high standards in financial compliance, internal controls, and governance.

“The EAIC also received the SAGA (Standard Accounting System for Government Agencies) Compliance Certificate, serving as proof that its accounting system is fully aligned with national treasury standards,” he said.

TWO-WAY COMMUNICATION AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Since 2024, large-scale education and awareness programmes organised by the EAIC have increasingly gained public attention. Among the highlights were the special screening of the film Sheriff: Narko Integriti, attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim along with other national leaders, and the Responsibility, Accountability and Trustworthiness (ERAT) programme in conjunction with Ihya Ramadan, featuring celebrity Alif Satar with his #GengSubuhMacamJumaat campaign.

In addition, the ERAT Quran Hour programme with the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, as well as the ERAT Ride Motorcycle Convoy and ERAT Environment Together initiative — which reached out to enforcement personnel and youths at the grassroots level — further reflected EAIC’s success in directly connecting with and engaging the community.

Ismail believes that through these strategic initiatives, the EAIC has successfully leveraged current opportunities to deliver integrity education in creative and impactful ways, in line with the needs of today’s society.

“The inclusive approach adopted has attracted participation from various segments of society, including the public, enforcement officers, students, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and local authorities.

“These efforts have effectively dispelled the perception that integrity messages are rigid and difficult to understand, proving that integrity education can be delivered not only through conventional methods but also through more dynamic and relatable experiences for the community,” he said.

STRENGTHEN MONITORING, ENHANCE ENGAGEMENT

Beyond its investigative and monitoring duties, the EAIC has also strengthened policy oversight through strategic engagement sessions with enforcement agencies.

Since last year, more than 25 policy engagement sessions have been held with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Immigration Department (JIM), Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM), and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“These sessions involve in-depth discussions on enforcement-related issues, overlapping operational functions, the effectiveness of internal procedures, and communication gaps between agencies and the public.

“One of the key approaches is conducting ‘roundtable’ sessions and closed-door workshops with agencies to identify the root causes of implementation weaknesses and to propose direct corrective mechanisms,” said Ismail.

The EAIC has also provided written feedback to ministries and departments to strengthen the public sector’s understanding of the commission’s oversight functions, while creating a shared responsibility framework for enhancing integrity across agencies.

MOVING FORWARD AS A TRUSTED INSTITUTION

Ismail emphasised that the EAIC is no longer merely an oversight body, but is emerging as a leader in enforcement agency reform — earning the people’s trust through the courage to address root problems and challenge the status quo.

“Rebranding is only the first step in a much larger and deeper reform journey. With a clear strategy, transparent implementation, and the support of various stakeholders — from enforcement agencies to ordinary citizens — the EAIC is building a vibrant and dynamic ecosystem of integrity,” he said.

In the context of a public that is increasingly aware and critical of public institutions, he noted that the EAIC’s role as an independent and firm voice has become even more important.

“The courage to speak the truth, act fairly, and commit to internal change is key to restoring the integrity of the public service.

“EAIC will move forward, not merely as a custodian of authority, but as a key architect of governance grounded in principles, credibility, and trust,” he said. - Bernama