Rapid Mobiliti: Preferred transport for PwDs in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Rapid Mobiliti service by Rapid Bus has emerged as the top choice for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Penang, particularly wheelchair users.

Designed for comfort and accessibility, the service caters specifically to the needs of PwDs.

Shamshad Begham Othman, 67, who has been paralysed since childhood due to polio, relies on Rapid Mobiliti for daily mobility.

She credits the service for enabling her to travel independently without depending on others.

A former English lecturer at UiTM Terengganu, Shamshad started using Rapid Mobiliti in 2017 for hospital visits.

Though her treatment has ended, she continues using it for physiotherapy, errands, and social outings.

“I like using Rapid Mobiliti because it is very comfortable, and the van is equipped with facilities to lift my wheelchair into the vehicle,“ she said.

She highlighted the convenience of sitting in her battery-powered wheelchair without needing assistance.

Unlike regular cars, where wheelchairs must be folded, Rapid Mobiliti offers greater independence.

Shamshad shared a touching experience when the service accommodated her early-morning surgery appointment.

“Rapid Penang staff arranged a van at 6.30 am, though operations usually start at 8 am,“ she recalled.

She praised the drivers for their punctuality and care in ensuring passenger safety.

The affordable RM7 one-way fare makes frequent hospital trips manageable for PwDs.

Launched in Kuala Lumpur in 2011, Rapid Mobiliti expanded to Penang in 2016.

The service operates daily from 8 am to 9.30 pm, with bookings via 04-2381214. - Bernama