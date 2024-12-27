Airei leads Malaysia’s palm oil industry into advanced technology-driven future

KUALA LUMPUR: Airei Sdn Bhd aims to propel the Malaysian palm oil industry to the forefront of global innovation by championing sustainable practices and integrating transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

“We aim to redefine how the industry operates while minimising its environmental impact, founder and CEO Surendran Kuranadan told SunBiz.

He said the AI-driven smart palm oil mill launched at Minsawi Industries in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, is the world’s first of its kind.

The facility addresses key industry challenges such as labour dependency, rising costs, inefficiencies, and environmental concerns. Powered by Airei’s flagship platform, MyPalm, it combines advanced sensors, AI-driven control systems, predictive maintenance, and AI-powered closed-circuit television (CCTV) to revolutionise mill operations and sustainability.

MyPalm incorporates advanced sensors for real-time monitoring of critical parameters and AI-powered CCTV for tracking fresh fruit bunch volumes and enhancing quality control.

AI-driven control systems automate processes and ensure optimal performance and predictive maintenance, minimising downtime and maximising machinery efficiency. Collectively, they drive operational excellence, cost reduction, and environmental sustainability.

Surendran said the smart mill’s automation features initially reduce labour dependency by 35%, streamlining operations and allowing the workforce to focus on more skilled tasks. This shift alleviates labour shortages and improves overall productivity.

“Sustainability is at the core of our mission. By leveraging AI and other advanced technologies, we aim to reduce the environmental impact of palm oil production. Our solutions promote energy efficiency, optimise resource use, and enhance traceability, contributing to a greener future for the industry,“ Surendran said.

When asked about the collaboration with Brazil-based Fine Instrument Technology to enhance Airei’s offerings, Surendran said the partnership brings SpecFIT magnetic resonance technology into MyPalm. “This integration enhances traceability, precision, and efficiency, strengthening our ability to tackle industry challenges and positioning Malaysia as a global leader in sustainable palm oil practices.”

“This launch is a wake-up call for the industry to embrace change. By adopting AI-driven solutions like MyPalm, we can enhance efficiency, improve quality control, and foster sustainability. It is time for the industry to evolve, balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship for a brighter future,“ Surendran said.