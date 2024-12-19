Airscream to use Malaysia as springboard to Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: UK-based vaping company Airscream UK Ltd aims to make Malaysia a springboard to enhance its product reach across the Southeast Asian region.

The company sees Malaysia as a key location for its global operations due to the thriving vape market, which is said to be worth over RM3 billion and employs over 30,000 people.

Airscream Global head of brand and marketing Andrew Koh said the rising demand for e-cigarettes directly aligns with the company’s market strategy.

“We have seen increasing interest in our products across global markets, especially in regions where traditional cigarette use is declining such as Europe and Southeast Asia.

“Consumers are looking for quality options from credible vape brands due to the rise of illicit e-cigarettes that contain banned substances which are extremely harmful to one’s health.

“As a globally compliant company that prides itself on the quality and standards of our products, this global trend supports our growth to offer better alternatives to combustible tobacco,” he said in a media briefing.

He said the shift from traditional cigarettes to e-cigarettes is observed globally, with the decline in traditional cigarette use and the rise of e-cigarettes.

He said studies including those by the World Health Organisation (WHO), show that smokers in many countries are moving away from combustible tobacco products to e-cigarettes.

“This is motivated by those who are keen on quitting smoking and turn to vaping as an alternative. Vaping is more socially acceptable today because it does not produce ash or an off-putting smell,” Koh said.

He said the switch from cigarettes to vaping as a less harmful alternative is the primary factor of industry growth.

A survey shows that from 2000 to 2022, the percentage of males who switched from cigarettes to vaping dropped from 68.9% to 43.7%, while the percentage of females who switched dropped from 33.5% to 9.4%.

Based on findings published in the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2022: Adolescent Health Survey by the Institute for Public Health Malaysia reveals a concerning shift in smoking trends among the youth.

While traditional cigarette smoking has decreased from 13.8% in 2017 to 6.2% in 2022, e-cigarette use has surged from 9.8% to 14.9% over the same period.

When asked how the company ensure that non-smokers and underage people do not have access to its products, Koh said Airscream UK is committed to responsible marketing and retail practices.

“We have strict age-verification procedures at points of sale, both online and in stores. We work closely with partners and regulators to ensure that all sales comply with local laws, and we do not market or promote our products to non-smokers or minors.

“In addition, our minimalist packaging and mature marketing strategies are clearly aimed at adult users who are current smokers looking for alternatives,” said Koh.

He said Airscream UK welcomes regulations that prioritise consumer safety and ensure product quality, and the company has always complied with local laws, and any additional regulatory measures in Malaysia have been and will continue to be incorporated into its business practices.

“Our goal is to provide high-quality, compliant products, and we are prepared to meet regulatory challenges.

“The regulation could also help protect the market from low-grade or subpar products while keeping a check on the illicit market if enforced strictly, fostering a more competitive environment for brands like ours.

“Additionally, it may help to deter minors or those who ought not to vape from accessing tobacco and vape products,” Koh said.

Airscream Malaysia has a dedicated research and development lab and plans to ISO certify the lab.