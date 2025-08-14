High-Level Committee on rural development to boost sustainable growth in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has officially established the High-Level Committee on Rural Development to drive integrated policies and implementation across ministries.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that the HLC will focus on six key areas, including education, rural economy, and digitalisation.

The committee will meet at least twice annually to ensure alignment with the 13th Malaysia Plan’s goals of optimising resources and reducing functional overlaps.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that the HLC aims to curb urban migration by creating more rural opportunities, fostering techno-entrepreneurs, and boosting competitive tourism.

The inaugural meeting, held at the Parliament Building, was attended by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Key discussions included improving rural school facilities, promoting tourism, and upgrading health infrastructure for rural communities.

Ongoing initiatives like UP_TVET and Inap Desa Tahun Melawat Malaysia 2026 were highlighted as direct benefits for rural stakeholders.

Ahmad Zahid stressed that rural development goes beyond infrastructure, focusing on unlocking human potential for a sustainable ecosystem.

He expressed confidence that the whole-of-government approach will drive national progress through rural prosperity. - Bernama