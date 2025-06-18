AkzoNobel opens Southeast Asia R&D hub in Nilai

PETALING JAYA: AkzoNobel, a Dutch multinational firm which creates paints and performance coatings for both industry and consumers worldwide, has launched its research and development (R&D) centre in Nilai – reinforcing its long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability, and growth in the Southeast Asian region.

Specialising in advanced decorative paint technologies, the facility places emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable solutions. It will serve as the company’s regional innovation hub – bringing R&D closer to key markets and enabling faster, market-relevant development.

Serving as the latest addition to AkzoNobel’s global network of specialised centres, this site complements existing hubs in Poland, Dubai, Felling and Slough in the UK, and the Netherlands. It will also benefit from integration with the company’s broader network of approximately 70 R&D laboratories worldwide.

“This new centre marks a significant step in our journey to transform the way we innovate in Southeast Asia,” said Asean business unit director for decorative paints My Lan Nguyen. “It enables us to tap into local talent and insights, while connecting seamlessly with our global R&D network to deliver smarter, more sustainable solutions across the region.”

By co-locating the R&D function with its business teams in Malaysia, AkzoNobel aims to improve internal collaboration, accelerate innovation cycles, and more effectively tailor product development to local market needs.

“Our new R&D centre in Malaysia enables us to work more closely with our teams on the ground and industry partners to co-create solutions that resonate locally,” said South East & South Asia R&D director for decorative paints Gary Jefferson.

“It sharpens our ability to turn consumer insights into real, sustainable innovations – faster and more effectively than ever before,” he added.

Equipped with advanced analytical tools and a fully automated robotic testing system, the centre enables high-throughput experimentation and data-driven formulation – driving the creation of high-performance, sustainable products.

The R&D centre will accommodate 35 R&D professionals.

Malaysia’s growing role in the company’s regional innovation strategy is reinforced through close collaboration with partners such as InvestKL.

“AkzoNobel’s new R&D centre reinforces Malaysia’s position as a leading regional hub for innovation and sustainable development,” said InvestKL CEO Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli.