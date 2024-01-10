AmBank-Bask Bear is now at PJ New Town

PETALING JAYA: AmBank and Bask Bear have opened a branch at AmBank PJ New Town, their eighth overall, marking a significant step towards their goal of establishing 10 café-style banking branches by the end of the year.

This initiative redefines traditional banking by blending lifestyle elements into AmBank’s branch network, with Bask Bear providing a relaxed environment where customers can enjoy quality food and beverages while handling their banking needs.

AmBank (M) Bhd managing director Aaron Loo said the partnership with Bask Bear offers a fresh and innovative approach to the conventional banking experience.

“We see how this concept not only strengthens our relationships with existing customers but also draws in new clientele. The café banking model creates a community-like space, where customers can enjoy coffee while attending to their banking,” he said at the AmBank-Bask Bear launch at PJ New Town today.

Loo also highlighted that AmBank PJ New Town is fully equipped with the bank’s latest concept.

“Customers have the option to engage with our personal bankers and relationship managers in round discussion pods within the branch, private meeting rooms, or over coffee and toast at Bask Bear,” he said.

Bryan Loo, founder and CEO of Loob Holding Sdn Bhd, which owns Bask Bear, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, noting how it has reshaped the banking landscape in Malaysia by merging financial services with the café lifestyle.

“AmBank’s adaptability has enabled us to expand our reach, and in return, this café concept has brought renewed energy and engagement to their branches. Following the positive response from the first three branches, AmBank and Bask Bear continue to open more locations, with AmBank PJ New Town being one of them today,” he said.

Bryan Loo also teased the opening of another branch, AmBank Rawang Country Homes, one of the bank’s largest and busiest branches. He added that they look forward to continued collaboration with AmBank and aim to open 10 branches each year ahead.