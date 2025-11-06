APS’s Apac facility in Shah Alam gets CAAM approval

KUALA LUMPUR: APS, a global leader in aircraft propeller maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), has received certification from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) for its Asia-Pacific facility in Shah Alam, Selangor.

The CAAM certification is a key milestone in preparing the Malaysia facility to serve as APS’ regional centre of excellence for propeller MRO services, and it confirms that APS meets the aviation regulatory standards required to carry out maintenance work in Malaysia.

This milestone comes ahead of the facility’s opening, which is scheduled to take place later this month. The Selangor-based facility will serve as APS’ regional base and centre for specialised propeller MRO services to support operators across Asia Pacific.

APS’ Malaysia facility previously received certification by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), further reinforcing the company’s commitment to meeting international regulatory standards.

APS Asia Pacific managing director Fergus Lopez said: “This approval reflects the dedication of our Malaysia-based team and the strength of our internal systems. We are now in a strong position to begin supporting operators across the region with high-quality MRO services.”

Meanwhile, APS CEO Daniel Colbert remarked: “Securing CAAM certification is a major step forward for APS in Asia Pacific. It allows us to bring our maintenance capabilities closer to customers in Southeast Asia and build long-term support capacity in the region.”

The Asia Pacific region currently accounts for 37% of the global ATR fleet and is projected to require nearly 1,000 additional turboprop aircraft over the next two decades. The new facility is positioned to meet this growing demand and help establish Malaysia as a key aviation MRO centre in the region.