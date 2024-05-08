Artificial intelligence set to transform Malaysia’s factories: Lenovo

PETALING JAYA: Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to transform Malaysia’s factories, said Lenovo Malaysia general manager Varinderjit Singh.

He highlighted the country’s potential to become a global leader in AI-driven manufacturing.

“The country’s industrial base, combined with initiatives to embrace Industry 4.0, creates a ground for the country to be an AI hub in smart manufacturing,” he told SunBiz in an interview.

Varinderjit pointed out that the government is investing heavily in AI and manufacturing through the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 to drive growth. “So we’re very proud, you know, that the angle is taken and we’re coming out as a strong market leader there.”

He said Lenovo is involved in implementing AI technologies, including robotics and predictive maintenance, to enhance manufacturing processes.

“Lenovo is leveraging AI to boost productivity and quality in manufacturing. We are also involved in partnerships to bring comprehensive solutions, integrating hardware and software with local and global partners.”

Varinderjit believes Lenovo’s existing solutions are the key to support and contribute to both government initiatives and the broader manufacturing sector.

“We can definitely leverage that back to the industry. For example, the governments are encouraging SMEs to adopt AI and cloud technologies, which Lenovo supports by facilitating migration and implementation,” he said.

He added that Lenovo’s strength lies in its ability to provide end-to-end solutions by collaborating with local partners and offering global technologies adapted to local needs. “We have the capabilities of giving a turnkey solution to our customers.”

Robotics in manufacturing is another strength of Lenovo, Varinderjit said. “We’ll have our six-legged robot dog in Malaysia and we have secured a customer in the retail space.”

On outlook, Varinderjit said Lenovo is optimistic of continuing to be the market leader on the back of its product and service offerings, proven track record, and innovation. Its market share in Malaysia, he added, can be as high as 50-60% in certain quarters, although this is dependent on projects and sectors.

“We always strive to offer the best value proposition to our customers. This has been our strength because we cover a wide range of areas, including services, solutions, and leasing, in addition to our products. Our approach ensures that we provide the best value for our customers,” Varinderjit said.