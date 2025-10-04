KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN is prepared to collaborate constructively with all partners, including the United States (US), to discover balanced, forward-looking solutions that promote a more resilient and sustainable global economy, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said ASEAN is committed to not imposing any retaliatory measures in response to the recent US tariffs.

“Amid heightened global uncertainty, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthen financial resilience and accelerate financial integration within ASEAN, thus supporting greater intra-ASEAN trade and investment integration,” he told the media at the end of the 12th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) and Related Meetings, here today.

Also present was Bank Negara Malaysia governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour.

Amir Hamzah said ASEAN is closely monitoring global uncertainties and stands ready to address any volatility if the need arises.

“ASEAN reaffirms its continued commitment to the open, inclusive and rules-based multilateral trading system and ASEAN’s economic integration,” he emphasised.

Amir Hamzah said that despite persistent global challenges, including protectionist trade policies and geopolitical tensions, ASEAN’s economic outlook remains resilient.

He noted that the region is expected to maintain a robust growth of above four per cent in 2025 and 2026.

“Our region continues to be anchored by strong domestic demand, robust investment activity, recovering exports and favourable employment conditions.

“Nonetheless, we remain vigilant of risks to our short and medium-term growth, particularly those stemming from reduced global trade, investment flows and recently announced additional and new reciprocal tariffs by the US,” he added.