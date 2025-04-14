KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi was more than just a national leader, but a statesman with a generous spirit, who introduced a new narrative to Malaysia’s power politics, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar shared the sad news of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s passing, describing him as a friend and a statesman of great character.

“I still remember the last time I visited him, frail and broken in spirit. Yet, when our hands met, his eyes still radiated warmth, love, and an enduring calm,” Anwar wrote.

“Amid the often intense political turmoil, Pak Lah was always the one who provided calm. Despite our differing political paths, he welcomed me with immense courtesy and kindness. That was the mark of a true statesman’s great soul,” he said.

Anwar also acknowledged Abdullah’s legacy in promoting Islam Hadhari, a progressive interpretation of Islam that integrates development with core values and principles.

Anwar said that under Abdullah’s leadership, Malaysia saw significant reforms in the judiciary, improved transparency in administration, and the strengthening of institutions.

“He was a leader who opened the doors for the people to speak, creating space for media freedom and public participation. His administration aligned with the Ninth Malaysia Plan, driving economic growth, while focusing on human and rural development,” said Anwar.

“But beyond these tangible achievements, Pak Lah taught us the true meaning of humanity in leadership,” he added.

Anwar fondly recalled his personal experiences with Abdullah, describing him as a leader who governed with composure, never clenching power, and never raising his voice, even under pressure.

“I vividly remember during my own difficult and painful times, Pak Lah never added insult to injury with harsh words. His character embodied peace, even when retaliation would have been easy,” Anwar said.

The Prime Minister also extended his condolences to Abdullah’s wife, Tun Jeanne Abdullah, and their family, saying that the entire nation mourns the loss of such a humble and principled statesman.

“Malaysia is forever indebted to your service and wisdom. May the late Tun Abdullah’s soul be placed among the righteous, forgiven for all his sins, and rewarded with eternal peace and paradise for the good deeds he dedicated throughout his life,“ he said.

