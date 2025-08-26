AutoCount Dotcom Q2 net profit jumps 90% year-on-year to RM8.6 million

PETALING JAYA: AutoCount Dotcom Bhd, a developer and distributor of financial management software, delivered a robust performance with a net profit of RM8.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q2’25), representing a 90.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase from RM4.5 million in Q2’24.

Revenue rose by 49.3% YoY to RM20.2 million, driven primarily by strong demand for AutoCount’s e-invoicing solutions.

For the first half of FY25, AutoCount achieved revenue of RM45.7 million, up 68.2% compared to the same period last year, and a net profit of RM22.3 million, representing growth of 159.2% YoY.

The group reported a healthy operating cash flow of RM31.8 million in the first half of FY25, supporting its financial resilience and ability to fund future growth initiatives.

In recognition of its strong financial position, the AutoCount board has declared an interim dividend of 2 sen per share, amounting to RM11 million.

Since listing in May 2023, AutoCount has declared five dividends of 2 sen each, including the two sen dividend declared yesterday, equivalent to RM55.05 million or 10 sen per share.

Notably, four of these dividends were declared within the past 12 months, reflecting the group’s strong cash flow and commitment to rewarding shareholders, despite not having a formal dividend policy.

Shareholders have enjoyed significant capital appreciation, with AutoCount’s share price appreciating 248.5% from RM0.33 on listing day to RM1.15 as of Aug 25, 2025.

AutoCount managing director YT Choo said the company delivered another solid quarter, underpinned by strong demand for its e-invoicing solutions and a business model that scales without proportionately increasing costs.

“A large portion of our expenses, such as staff-related costs, remains relatively fixed. This means that as our topline grows, we can translate revenue into higher profitability and margins,“ he said in a statement.

He added that AutoCount is also in the midst of the transfer listing process to migrate from the ACE Market to the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia. This milestone reflects the group’s growth trajectory and strong fundamentals.

AutoCount’s strong performance was powered by continued demand for its e-invoicing solutions, developed to meet Malaysia’s phased rollout of mandatory e-invoicing.