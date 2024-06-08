Familiarity reduces workplace fears of generative AI, says Avanade study

KUALA LUMPUR: An Avanade study revealed that Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 boosts structured creativity, idea sharing, and problem-solving at work.

However, it has had a limited effect on enhancing spontaneous or original thinking.

The study, which surveyed 700 global employees at Avanade, highlights the impact of Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 on their workplace experiences.

As pioneers in adopting Copilot for M365, the seven-week study at Avanade involved the biggest pilot group for Copilot for M365 undertaken during the early access programme.

The study investigated the impact of the generative AI tool on six human metrics in the workplace - communication, creativity, trust, work satisfaction, belongingness, and organisational citizenship behaviour.

Initially, 72% of employees were wary of Copilot’s potential to transcribe meetings. After six weeks, 45% felt more comfortable, reflecting increased openness as they became familiar with the tool.

Creativity and innovation scores rose by 2% to 82%, and support for new working methods increased from 80% to 89%. However, there was a slight decline in preference for tasks requiring original thinking.

Most employees (88%) felt Copilot aligned with corporate values, and 65% felt it matched personal values. The tool scored 75% for usefulness, but transparency (78%) and accountability (65%) ratings indicate a need for clearer understanding.

Following the tool’s introduction, 85% of employees felt accomplished, and 80% remained engaged with their tasks, showing that Copilot for M365 integrated well without reducing job satisfaction.

85% of employees maintained team cohesion, but belongingness and team collaboration dropped 2%, suggesting room for improvement.

Adaptability to new technology increased to 86%, while altruism and courtesy stayed at 88%, indicating that Copilot for M365 supports technical skills without affecting collaborative culture.

Avanade growth markets area president Bhavya Kapoor said generative artificial intelligence (AI), like Copilot for M365, is undeniably the next wave of computing in Southeast Asia, fundamentally reshaping the future of work.

He said that to fully maximise the benefits of AI, it’s crucial for employees to become proficient with these technologies and develop trust and confidence in using them.

“As we integrate AI into broader business strategies, it’s essential to focus on a human-centred AI approach.

“By redefining current job roles and establishing a robust digital ethics framework, we can create a future where technology and people work harmoniously to drive business success,“ he said.

Avanade global future of work lead Veit Siegenheim said tools like Copilot for M365 are ushering in an era of transformational change in the workplace.

He said this study demonstrates that finding the balance between augmenting work life without compromising the quality of employee engagement and support networks is crucial for a workplace culture in which generative AI supports the pursuit of professional growth and satisfaction.

“This will be even more important in the next phase of AI deployment, where we see value being unlocked by companies strategically integrating generative AI into broader transformation initiatives across all functions, fundamentally transforming how the entire enterprise operates,“ he said.