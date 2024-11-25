Bank Pembangunan and Aim Concept sign RM75m financing facility for Penang General Hospital

PETALING JAYA: Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB) and Aim Concept Sdn Bhd (ACSB) have signed a RM75 million financing facility to initiate a larger RM428 million expansion project for the specialist clinic and ward block at the Penang General Hospital.

The financing reflects BPMB’s purpose of delivering impact capital for national development.

The financing was assessed through BPMB’s Measuring Impact on National Development (MIND) framework, ensuring alignment with environmental, social, and governance standards and the government’s 12th Malaysia Plan objectives.

The project includes a 216-bed, 15-floor facility with specialist clinics and wards for cardiothoracic, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat, intensive care, high-dependency services, and advanced operating theatres equipped for robotic surgery. It will create 2,100 jobs, address gaps in specialist care, reduce overcrowding, and improve access to timely treatments.

BPMB group CEO Roni Abdul Wahab said the bank has championed Bumiputera economic participation since its inception in 1973, with ACSB being one such example, as it rose to the call of the PuTERA35 initiative.

“This is yet another reflection of the development financial institution (DFI) ecosystem’s support and partnership in strengthening our overall mandate, from small and medium-sized enterprises to highly competitive large-scale corporations.

“Through the DFI ecosystem, there is a continuity of support and capital towards the development of Bumiputera entrepreneurs to their next stage of growth and beyond,“ he said.

ACSB managing director Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar said the company has endured many financial crises since 1997, but now, with BPMB, it stands ready to build a brighter and more resilient future.

“This collaboration represents a blend of ambition, innovation, and motivation. As we move forward, I am reminded of an old saying: If we want to go fast, go alone – that era is behind us. But if we want to go far, we go together. I hope, with BPMB, we go far together.”