Bank Pembangunan completes acquisition of Exim Bank and SME Bank

PETALING JAYA: Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB) today announced the successful acquisition of shares in Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bdhd (Exim Bank) and Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia Bhd (SME Bank) from Minister of Finance (Incorporated).

The transaction was completed based on the net tangible assets of Exim Bank and SME Bank as of Dec 31, 2023. BPMB Group, now with Exim Bank and SME Bank as its subsidiaries, forms a unified entity to better deliver impact capital through a developmental financing ecosystem, in alignment with key national policies – Malaysia Madani Economic Framework, New Industrial Master Plan, National Energy Transition Roadmap, 12th Malaysia Plan and Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035.

Backed by the existing combined workforce of over 2,000, BPMB Group enhances its capacity to deliver greater impact at scale.

The group said in a statement that it remains committed to maintaining its full workforce and enabling meaningful roles, recognising human capital as central to national development efforts.

Following the completion of the acquisition, the three banks are better positioned to expand and strengthen their existing mandates to bridge the country’s developmental funding gap.

Key pillars in addressing this gap include, among others, support for Bumiputera entrepreneurs, financing for SMEs, fostering inbound and outbound transactions, and advocating sustainability for growth. Collectively, for 2025, BPMB Group has an allocation of RM8.3 billion to be deployed for national development through its combined strategic programmes.

This acquisition is expected to generate revenue and cost synergies over time as the three institutions increasingly integrate their resources and expertise to support the growth of Malaysian businesses, both large and small.

Moving forward, BPMB Group said it will implement a holistic integration plan that leverages the strengths and resources of each entity to effectively support the three distinct market segments.