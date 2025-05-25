KUALA LUMPUR: A striking 320-metre floral tunnel erected at the patio area of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) is more than mere decoration — it symbolises Malaysia’s warm welcome to ASEAN leaders attending the 46th ASEAN Summit from May 26 to 27.

Chief of the ASEAN Central Logistics Secretariat, Raja Saifful Ridzuwan Raja Kamaruddin, said the floral tunnel has been specially constructed as the primary route to receive leaders from ASEAN member states, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and China.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will personally greet each leader in a flower garden located at the midpoint of the tunnel. This garden, with the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in the background, will serve as a symbolic “pit stop” to mark the leaders’ arrival at the summit.

“The official arrival of ASEAN leaders will take place on May 26, with the Prime Minister extending a formal welcome. There will be two further official arrivals on the morning of May 27 — for heads of state and government from the GCC — and in the afternoon, the arrival of the Premier of China, Li Qiang,” he told Bernama.

The tunnel’s structure, adorned in red, blue, and yellow hues and decorated with a vibrant array of flowers, embodies the spirit of unity, harmony, and solidarity — values central to ASEAN cooperation — in line with the ASEAN Malaysia 2025 theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.

Raja Saifful Ridzuwan added that real hibiscus flowers, Malaysia’s national flower, would be incorporated into the display. Their presence serves as a national symbol, underscoring Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair this year.

Regarding the theme of inclusivity, he noted that the main colours of the tunnel — red, blue, white, and yellow — were inspired by the ASEAN logo, representing all member states in the region.

“As for the element of sustainability, we have drawn visual inspiration from the greenery of KLCC Park. These values of inclusivity and sustainability are embedded in the tunnel’s design,” he said.

He further revealed that the tunnel was constructed in just seven days, though the entire process — from initial discussions to final approval — spanned nearly three months.

“I understand that nearly 150 contractors alone were involved in the project, including those working on structural foundations, landscaping, construction, and related aspects,” he added.

The area around KLCC Park — particularly the stretch from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel to the Traders Hotel, where the tunnel is situated — will be subject to strict security measures from May 25 to 27 to ensure the safety and smooth coordination of events welcoming foreign leaders.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have deployed over 2,000 officers and personnel, with more than 1,000 assigned specifically to the KLCC area and nearby hotels designated as official accommodations for the leaders and their delegations,” he said.

The 46th ASEAN Summit will bring together ASEAN leaders to deliberate on regional issues and chart the bloc’s future direction.

Also scheduled are the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit — both reflecting ASEAN’s ongoing efforts to strengthen regional and international cooperation.