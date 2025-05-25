PUTRAJAYA: For more than four decades of dedicated service to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Tan Sri Azam Baki never sought recognition or accolades for his contributions.

The MACC Chief Commissioner said it is enough for him to serve with integrity and fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to him to the best of his ability.

He emphasised that holding the highest position in the commission is never a means for personal glory, but rather a role that must be carried out with sincerity and integrity.

“I never expected to be remembered, let alone to create a legacy. What matters most is that my conscience remains clear, and the path I leave behind remains untarnished, “ he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama recently.

Azam, 62, who joined the Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA) in 1984 as a Grade 29 officer, which is equivalent to the rank of Police Inspector in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), said he has always worked with the principle of doing his best, without waiting for orders, recognition, or praise.

Holding a Diploma in Electrical Engineering (Power) from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), a Bachelor’s Degree in Jurisprudence from Universiti Malaya and a Master’s Degree from Asia E-University, Azam said that throughout his tenure at MACC, he strongly emphasised the values ​​of perseverance, commitment and determination in driving the fight against corruption.

“These were also the motto for UTM, the first university where I pursued my studies in 1981. I have never sought to leave a personal legacy. My only hope is that no one will look back and criticise me for leaving behind something bad.

Azam stressed that his motivation was never driven by rank or position but by a desire to demonstrate that his work reflected his ideas, innovations, and integrity.

“If people wish to question what I have done, I’m open to engagement and discussion,” he added.

For Azam, true leadership is not measured by the number of followers or public recognition, but by the values one upholds and leaves as an example for others.

In moulding his leadership style, Azam drew inspiration from respected national icons, including the late former Deputy Prime Minister Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman and the country’s first Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA) Director-General, Tan Sri Harun Hashim.

“I regard Tun Dr Ismail as a symbol of national integrity. He was outspoken and firm. Tan Sri Harun, on the other hand, was the pioneer who laid the foundation for ACA. Although I never had the opportunity to know them personally but their principles and legacy have left a profound impact on me,” he said.

Throughout his leadership of the MACC, Azam also emphasised the importance of building the organisation’s internal resilience, not only in terms of technical capability but also in elevating the professionalism, skills, and confidence of its officers.

“I want MACC officers to not just be adept at investigating cases alone. I want them to speak with confidence, whether in Malay or English. Avoid mixing languages or using slang. Speak with credibility,” he said.

In strengthening MACC’s investigative framework, Azam also pioneered the adoption of Intelligence-Based Investigation (IBI) techniques, particularly for tackling high-profile cases involving influential individuals.

“It starts with identifying high-profile corruption criminals, followed by asset recovery, ensuring that misappropriated assets are returned to the government. This IBI method has enabled us to expose large-scale corruption,” he said.

Since assuming the highest office at the MACC, Azam Baki has introduced a series of internal skill enhancement programmes, including courses on public speaking, high-impact communication, and strategic leadership.

“I want the public to view MACC not merely as an enforcement organisation, but as a respected institution known for its leadership, discipline and professionalism,” he said.

Reflecting on his recent re-appointment as Chief Commissioner, Azam expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, and the government to continue leading the MACC for another term.

“This is a trust and responsibility I must uphold. When I took the role of Chief Commissioner in 2020, my vision was to shape a corps of highly skilled officers capable of standing shoulder to shoulder with their counterparts in foreign agencies,” he said.

Azam was recently re-appointed as MACC Chief Commissioner for a one-year term effective May 13, 2025. This marks his third consecutive reappointment, following one-year terms beginning on May 12, 2023, and May 12, 2024.

Throughout his career, Azam has held several key leadership positions within the MACC, including Director of the Intelligence Division, Director of the Investigation Division, and Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations).