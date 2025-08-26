Berjaya Land stages turnaround in Q4 with RM15.45m pre-tax profit

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand) recorded revenue of RM1.91 billion for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q4’25), while pre-tax profit stood at RM15.45 million, marking a turnaround from the same quarter last year when it registered a pre-tax loss of RM16.62 million.

According to a Bursa Malaysia filing, the group’s lower revenue was mainly due to two factors: reduced contributions from the property development and investment segment following the completion of The Tropika, Bukit Jalil project, and a 4.1% revenue drop at HR Owen Plc, driven by lower new car sales as a result of changes in distribution structures and the product life cycle of specific models.

However, this was partly offset by stronger performances in other areas – the hotels and resorts segment reported higher revenue due to improved occupancy rates.

At the same time, STM Lottery Sdn Bhd recorded higher revenue from its 4D Jackpot game, boosted by larger accumulated prizes despite the same number of draws in both quarters.

The latest results highlight improved cost management and operational performance, enabling the company to return to profitability despite a slight decline in revenue.

BLand’s pre-tax profit of RM15.45 million in the fourth quarter was supported by higher contributions from the hotels and resorts segment in line with stronger revenue, the recognition of a court-awarded compensation of RM38 million for the BCity Project, an improved share of profits from associate companies, and a favourable foreign currency translation effect.

The exchange filing noted that these gains were partially offset by lower profit contribution from STM Lottery due to higher operating expenses, including corporate social responsibility sponsorships, as well as weaker performance at HR Owen arising from lower revenue and higher costs tied to brand positioning initiatives.

“In addition, the property development and investment segment saw a reduced profit contribution due to lower revenue. The group also recorded an additional impairment of RM47.8 million on the balance sale proceeds of the Great Mall Project and an impairment of RM29.7 million on amounts owed by associated companies,“ it said.

For FY25, BLand recorded revenue of RM7.55 billion and pre-tax profit of RM154.42 million, compared to revenue of RM7.65 billion and pre-tax profit of RM193.17 million in the previous year.

The slight decline in revenue was primarily due to lower contributions from the property development and investment segment following the completion of The Tropika, Bukit Jalil project in the prior year.

This was partly offset by stronger performances from STM Lottery, which benefited from an exceptional surge in the accumulated jackpot of the Supreme Toto 6/58 game despite fewer draws being conducted (164 versus 167 previously), and from the hotels and resorts segment, which achieved higher overall occupancy rates during the year, the Bursa Malaysia filing noted.

Pre-tax profit fell to RM154.42 million from RM193.17 million last year, primarily impacted by the lower contribution from the property development and investment segment, an additional impairment of RM47.8 million on balance sale proceeds of the Great Mall Project, and an impairment of RM37.3 million on amounts owing by associated companies.

BLand, in the filing, said Malaysia’s economic growth is expected to be driven by strong domestic demand and the moderation of the average inflation rate despite the uncertainties arising from ongoing geopolitical tensions and the inflationary tariffs being imposed by the US government.

“BLand will monitor the prevailing global and local political developments in the countries where the group has business operations. The performance of the domestic business segments of the group is expected to improve on the back of strong consumer spending and improvement in tourism activities,“ it said.

As for the NFO business, BLand expects the segment to continue delivering growth in line with the popularity of its Jackpot and Digit games and to maintain its lead in terms of market share in the legalised NFO business sector.