Turkey journalist faces jail for Erdogan criticism

ISTANBUL: Turkish prosecutors are seeking at least five years in prison for political commentator Fatih Altayli, who faces charges of threatening President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The case, highlighted by rights group MLSA, stems from Altayli’s remarks on his YouTube show, where he referenced historical Ottoman sultans who were assassinated or strangled while discussing public opposition to Erdogan’s prolonged rule.

Altayli, arrested on June 22 and held in provisional detention near Istanbul, hosts a popular daily show with 1.5 million YouTube subscribers and 2.8 million followers on X. Prosecutors allege his comments amounted to a “threat of an attack on (Erdogan’s) life,“ as stated in the indictment submitted to the court.

The journalist has denied the accusations, maintaining that his remarks provided “elements of historical context” without any intent to threaten Erdogan. Prosecutors, however, argue that the video was widely disseminated, demonstrating “intent to communicate.”

Turkey ranks 159th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index, trailing behind Pakistan and Venezuela. Erdogan, who served as prime minister from 2003 to 2014 before becoming president, is constitutionally barred from seeking a fourth term in 2028. However, speculation persists that he may pursue early elections or constitutional changes to extend his rule. - AFP