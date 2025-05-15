Bernas adjusts prices of imported white rice

SHAH ALAM: Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) has reaffirmed its role as a strategic partner in national food security by implementing the price adjustment for imported white rice (BPI).

This is in line with the announcement made by the Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Effective yesterday, all BPI prices at Bernas warehouses across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak will be adjusted to RM2,600 per metric ton.

However, the government’s BPI subsidy programme for Sabah and Sarawak will continue as usual.

In a statement, Bernas explains that this proactive measure reflects the company’s continuous commitment to supporting the government’s efforts in safeguarding the nation’s food supply resilience and mitigating the impact of rising global market prices.

This allows consumers to purchase imported rice at a lower price, thereby supporting efforts to ease the cost of living.

Previously, on Dec 1, 2024, Bernas reduced the BPI price from RM3,000 to RM2,800 per metric ton.

Malaysia continues to offer the lowest BPI prices in the Southeast Asian region.

Bernas reassures that the nation’s supply is sufficient to cater to domestic needs.

The company highlights that it continues to source rice from other countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Myanmar.

This diversified sourcing strategy is aimed at reducing reliance on a single source, safeguarding the national stockpile and ensuring the nation’s rice supply remains secure.

As the concessionaire under its agreement with the government, Bernas remains committed to managing a sustainable stockpile and ensuring the continuous availability of rice across the country.

Bernas also remains committed to its social responsibility by supporting the farmers’ community.

Following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s February announcement, RM90 million in special aid was channelled by Bernas to the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) to support the Madani government’s efforts to uplift underprivileged paddy farmers.

The fund, entirely contributed by Bernas without the use of public funds, was disbursed in two phases.

The first phase of RM60 million was released in stages, with the final installment of RM15 million completed on March 5.

The additional RM30 million in cash aid was fully paid to the government on March 28.

Bernas will continue to collaborate closely with KPKM and industry stakeholders, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening national food security.

The company remains dedicated to supporting the ministry’s long-term action plan, with a focus on prioritising farmers’ welfare and ensuring the sustainability of the national rice supply.