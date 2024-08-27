Betamak shareholders approve all resolutions at AGM

KUALA LUMPUR: Shareholders of Betamek Berhad , an original design manufacturer (ODM) and a player in electronics manufacturing services (EMS) for the automotive industry, approved all six resolutions tabled at the company’s third Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

During the AGM, Betamek’s shareholders received the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 (FY2024), marking another year of solid performance for the company. The meeting also saw the approval of a final single-tier dividend of 1.0 sen per share, which underscores the company’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders. Other resolutions passed during the AGM included the approval of directors' fees and benefits, re-election of retiring Directors and the reappointment of auditors.

Executive director Muhammad Fauzi Abd Ghani said, “We are delighted with the outcomes of today’s AGM. The unanimous approval of all resolutions is a testament to the trust and confidence our shareholders have in Betamek’s leadership and strategic direction. As we move forward, we remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

As at 5pm today, the share price of Betamek Berhad closed 0.425 sen, representing a market capitalisation of RM191.3 million.