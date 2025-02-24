Bullish Aim Group, YTL Communications team up to develop next-gen fibre infrastructure

PETALING JAYA: Bullish Aim Group (BA Group), an innovator in telecommunications infrastructure, and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of YTL Power International Bhd, have entered into a strategic joint venture to develop next-generation common fibre infrastructure.

This groundbreaking partnership aims to address the surging demand for high speed connectivity and robust data services, positioning Malaysia as a regional leader in the digital economy.

The collaboration will see the deployment of a unified fibre optic network designed to enhance data transmission capabilities and foster greater efficiency for telecom providers and businesses.

By leveraging YTL Communications’ extensive experience in large-scale infrastructure development and BA Group’s cutting-edge technology expertise, the joint venture is poised to set new benchmarks in the data industry.

The initiative aligns with Malaysia’s digital transformation goals by providing scalable, high-capacity connectivity solutions that benefit industries ranging from cloud computing and artificial intelligence to Internet-of-Things and 5G. The joint effort will also reduce duplication of infrastructure, lower costs for service providers, and ensure a more sustainable and inclusive approach to technology development.

BA Group managing director and joint CEO Datuk Lion Peh said: “This partnership with YTL Communications marks a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionise the telecommunications landscape. Together, we aim to create a common fibre infrastructure that not only boosts the efficiency of data services but also propels Malaysia’s standing as a digital powerhouse in Southeast Asia.”

YTL Communications and YTL Power managing director Datuk Seri Yeoh Seok Hong commented: “With Johor being the major hub for data centres, this joint venture will invest in and build the fibre backbone necessary to bring the new digital economy to fruition, driving exponential growth and deployment of digital services and leading-edge technology. We are excited to partner with BA Group to bring reliable, high-speed connectivity from Johor to every corner of the nation and across the globe.”

The joint venture will provide. among others. seamless connectivity, cost efficiency, sustainability and future-readiness.

The development of the fibre infrastructure will begin in the first quarter of 2025 and is expected to provide coverage to major townships in Johor, including underserved areas. Both companies are confident that the joint venture will create significant economic opportunities and further drive Malaysia’s digital transformation agenda.