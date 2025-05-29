Bursa, Fullgoal HK and CGS International in pact to facilitate ETF listings on M’sian market

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd, Fullgoal Asset Management (HK) Ltd and CGS International Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote international financial integration and enhance the vibrancy of Malaysia’s capital market.

The tripartite collaboration aims to facilitate the listing of foreign underlying exchange-traded funds on Bursa Malaysia, providing Malaysian investors access to a broader range of investment options while offering exposure to global markets.

The MoU was signed by Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Fad’l Mohamed, Fullgoal Fund CEO and chairman of Fullgoal HK Lixin Zhang, and CGS International deputy CEO Khairi Shahrin Arief Baki at the Asean Business Forum 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.

The signing was witnessed by Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid on behalf of Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz. Other dignitaries present at the signing included China Galaxy Securities chairman Wang Sheng, Securities Commission Malaysia executive chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi and Asean-Business Advisory Council Malaysia chair Tan Sri Nazir Razak.

Bursa Malaysia said it continues to strengthen the local ETF ecosystem through a series of structured and strategic initiatives. These initiatives include those focused on ecosystem development and stakeholder engagement, as well as the ETF Challenge, which aims to raise awareness and educate retail investors.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal step in expanding Malaysia’s ETF landscape, offering our investors greater diversity and access to global opportunities. Together with Fullgoal HK and CGS International, we are committed to deepening market sophistication and driving sustainable growth in our capital markets.

“This initiative reinforces Bursa Malaysia’s position as an investment gateway, bridging Malaysia with global financial markets,” Fad’l Mohamed said.

Currently, Bursa Malaysia offers investment opportunities via 17 ETFs managed by six issuers, with total assets under management of about RM2.4 billion.

Fullgoal Fund and Fullgoal HK emphasised the strong maritime ties between China and Malaysia, rooted in a long-standing friendship. With the collaborative efforts of both governments to advance the Belt and Road Initiative, financial and economic cooperation has significantly deepened, they noted.

CGS International group CEO Carol Fong said the company looks forward to bringing its investment management, research, and distribution capabilities to the partnership, facilitating the cross-listing of ETFs on Bursa Malaysia with Fullgoal HK.

“In the past two years, we have collaborated with Fullgoal HK on two ETFs in Singapore, which offer the local investors unique opportunities to invest in markets and sectors that are hard to access. We are excited to bring more ETFs to Malaysian investors, fulfilling our aim of making investing more accessible to the masses,” she added.

The MoU reflects the joint commitment by Bursa Malaysia, Fullgoal HK and CGS International to strengthen collaboration to promote capital market connectivity between China and Malaysia, enrich cross-border product offerings and enhance the cross-border development capabilities of the asset management industry.