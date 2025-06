Bursa Malaysia appoints Azizan Abd Aziz as new CFO

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has appointed Azizan Abd Aziz as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective Aug 1, 2025.

Chief executive officer Datuk Fad’l Mohamed said Azizan’s extensive experience and financial acumen will be instrumental in continuing to strengthen Bursa Malaysia’s operational efficiency and strategic endeavours, working collaboratively with the leadership team as Bursa navigates an increasingly dynamic market landscape.

“In his capacity as CFO, he will oversee Bursa Malaysia’s overall finance function, including financial and management reporting, corporate planning and budgeting,” he said in a statement today.

Prior to joining Bursa Malaysia, Azizan served as group CFO for Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd.