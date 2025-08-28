Bursa Malaysia extends uptrend at mid-morning on improved sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia extended its uptrend at mid-morning today, buoyed by improved investor sentiment following Wall Street’s overnight rally.

At 11 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.37 points to 1,594.28 from Wednesday’s close of 1,587.91.

The index had opened 1.35 points higher at 1,589.26.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 441 to 362, while a total of 409 counters were unchanged, with 1,432 untraded, and 112 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.34 billion units worth 878.09 million ringgit.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose 17 sen to 9.96 ringgit, Public Bank climbed 2.0 sen to 4.35 ringgit, and IHH Healthcare improved 1.0 sen to 6.80 ringgit.

CIMB Group eased 1.0 sen to 7.45 ringgit, while Tenaga Nasional was flat at 13.48 ringgit.

As for the top active counters, Sime Darby added 9.0 sen to 1.99 ringgit, and Zetrix AI edged up 1.0 sen to 88 sen.

Ekovest fell 1.5 sen to 37 sen, and Nationgate Holdings shed half-a-sen to 1.35 ringgit, while TWL Holdings was flat at 2.5 sen.

Magma Group added 2.5 sen to 33 sen, Tanco Holdings edged up half-a-sen to 72.5 sen, while Pharmaniaga, TWL Holdings, and Zetrix AI were flat at 17 sen, 2.5 sen, and 87 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 32.52 points to 11,821.76, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 35.02 points to 11,595.86, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 2.44 points to 11,774.30.

The FBM Mid 70 Index eased 0.23 of-a-point to 16,569.36, and the FBM ACE Index slipped 8.77 points to 4,738.18.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 180.57 points to 18,263.13, and the Plantation Index climbed 53.81 points to 7,633.21.

The Industrial Products and Services Index fell 1.15 points to 163.39, and the Energy Index trimmed 0.72 of-a-point to 747.41. – Bernama