MyGenom project recruits 4,000 participants with 1,200 genomes sequenced

SUNGAI SIPUT: The MyGenom project has successfully recruited nearly 4,000 participants nationwide with 1,200 genomes already sequenced using high-performance local facilities as of August this year.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed that more than 1,000 participants were successfully recruited from Bumiputera communities including Kadazan-Dusun, Bajau, Murut, Iban, Bidayuh and Melanau.

“For the Orang Asli communities in Peninsular Malaysia, the MyGenom project will involve the Jakun, Temuan, Bateq, Jahai, Semai and Temiar ethnic groups to ensure that Malaysia’s genetic diversity is truly reflected in the national genome database,” he stated in a speech text read by Deputy Health Director-General (Research and Technical Support) Datuk Dr Nor Fariza Ngah.

Dr Nor Fariza represented Dzulkefly at the Launch Ceremony of the MyGenom Orang Asli Research Data Collection at the Orang Asli One Stop Centre in Bawong.

Dzulkefly emphasised that the Orang Asli community represents a national treasure requiring protection through government commitment to their rights and well-being.

The MADANI Government remains dedicated to strengthening Orang Asli rights across education, infrastructure, welfare, healthcare and employment opportunities in line with the 13th Malaysia Plan.

According to Dzulkefly, the MyGenom project operates on the principle of health equity as inclusive genome data prevents bias in understanding diseases and treatment responses.

He added that the data supports developing more precise treatments for chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and cancer alongside rare diseases.

The project simultaneously fosters a skilled workforce in genomics and health biotechnology to strengthen national competitiveness.

“Most importantly, it (the data) ensures that the Orang Asli communities and all ethnic groups in Malaysia are not left behind from the benefits of scientific advancement in healthcare and universal health coverage,” he affirmed.

The MyGenom project involves researchers from agencies under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation collaborating with the Ministry of Health.

Participating institutions include the Malaysian Genome and Vaccine Institute, National Institute of Biotechnology Malaysia, Institute for Medical Research and the National Institutes of Health.

The Ministry of Health MyGenom project team employs three sampling strategies for comprehensive data collection.

These include continuous collection at seven blood donation centres in selected hospitals nationwide.

The strategies also involve periodic collection at three blood donation centres in selected hospitals.

Additionally, the project conducts sample collection specifically for target communities to ensure representative genetic diversity. – Bernama