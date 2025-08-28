Parliament approves historic Gig Workers Protection Bill

PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Gig Workers Bill 2025, marking a major milestone in efforts to regulate the fast-growing gig economy in Malaysia.

The Bill, tabled by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim (pic), provides a long-awaited legislative framework to define the status of gig workers.

It also sets minimum compensation standards, regulates payment practices, introduces a dedicated complaints mechanism, and mandates social security contributions to Perkeso.

The law extends protection to more than 1.2 million Malaysians engaged in gig and platform-based work, including those in ride-hailing, food delivery and freelance digital services.

The Bill was debated at length during today’s sitting before being approved on both its second and third readings through a voice vote.

Its passage came on the final day of the Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament.

Gig workers – many of them youth, women and retirees supplementing their income – have become a critical segment of Malaysia’s workforce.

With Parliament’s approval, the new law addresses long-standing issues such as lack of social security, inconsistent pay terms and limited avenues for dispute resolution, while positioning Malaysia closer to international labour standards.