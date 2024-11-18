Bursa Malaysia to host 63rd World Federation of Exchanges general assembly and annual meeting

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd is hosting the 63rd World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) General Assembly & Annual Meeting from tomorrow until Thursday in Kuala Lumpur.

The WFE is the global industry association for exchanges and clearing houses.

The three-day event is the WFE’s flagship conference that brings together the captains of industry among global exchanges, regulatory authorities and key institutions for highlevel discussions on major issues surrounding the industry. This year, more than 300 delegates and representatives of 50 organisations from all over the globe will participate in the event, mostly in person, while some will join virtually.

Bursa Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar and CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the event will bring together a remarkable gathering of minds among the leaders of key institutions, united by a shared passion for innovation, collaboration and purpose.

“Bursa Malaysia looks forward to further contribute to the WFE’s efforts to help shape and guide the development of global capital markets, as well as promote greater diversity and inclusion,” they said in a joint statement, adding that Bursa Malaysia will share some of the latest developments from Malaysia, and how the wider Asean region is collaborating on initiatives that will position the region as a forerunner in sustainability leadership to meet the evolving needs of market participants.

WFE CEO Nandini Sukumar said, “The Asean region is a dynamic powerhouse, led by the innovation and vigour that its exchanges bring to the development of the market. We are delighted to be in Kuala Lumpur, graciously hosted by Bursa Malaysia, who are central to the efforts of our industry and the country.”

The conference host is rotated between regions each year, with Bermuda hosting it in 2023 and Malta in 2022. The last time Malaysia hosted the WFE General Assembly & Annual Meeting was in 1998.

As 2025 approaches, Bursa Malaysia said, it is timely for Malaysia to host this year’s WFE edition, given that the

nation is poised to play a bigger role to promote a more inclusive and sustainable regional economy when it assumes the chairmanship of Asean next year and this year’s WFE will witness the signing of a memorandum of collaboration between several exchanges in the region.