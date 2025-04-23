BYD Sime Motors rolls out six-month programme for Transport Ministry personnel to test drive its EVs

PETALING JAYA: Driven by its commitment to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption in Malaysia, BYD Sime Motors – the official distributor of BYD cars in Malaysia and the No. 1 BEV brand in the country – is partnering with the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to advance the nation’s low-carbon mobility agenda.

A key focus of this collaboration is reducing carbon emissions through increased EV adoption in Malaysia.

This partnership introduces a six-month programme called Jom Pandu BYD Bersama MoT, supported by BYD Sime Motors’ partner, Gentari Sdn Bhd via Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd, which has installed two EV chargers at the MoT headquarters, the initiative allows the ministry’s personnel to test drive BYD’s full range of EV models, providing firsthand experience in innovative electric mobility.

Through this initiative, BYD Sime Motors will loan its full EV lineup to MoT, including BYD Sealion 7, BYD SealL, BYD Atto 3 Ultra, BYD M6, and BYD Dolphin. This partnership allows MoT personnel to test drive these vehicles. It also aims to enhance awareness of EV ownership and usability.

Sime Motors managing director for Southeast Asia Jeffrey Gan said: “BYD Sime Motors is proud to be at the forefront of this initiative in leading Malaysia’s transition to electric mobility together with the Ministry of Transport. We remain focused on our goal of supporting the Ministry’s carbon emissions reduction efforts. Through this immersive experience, we hope to encourage greater adoption of electric vehicles, not only by the public but also within government mobility use.”

BYD Sime Motors, in partnership with Gentari, has installed two 22kW AC chargers at the ministry’s headquarters in Putrajaya. To date, Gentari operates over 530 EV charging points nationwide, actively contributing to the national target of 10,000 public chargers by 2025, in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap.